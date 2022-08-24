Watch Ranbir Kapoor apologise for his 'phailod' comment on Alia Bhatt, says 'I've got a bad sense of humour'

Ranbir Kapoor is in an active mode these days. The actor is currently busy promoting Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated film, Brahmastra, which stars Alia Bhatt in the lead. A few days back, during a live session on YouTube party for Brahmastra's promotion, a fan asked why are they not extensively promoting the film and why are they not everywhere. Alia replied, “humlog karenge, aise kuch nahi hai. But ya if you are asking why we are not failed everywhere? To this, Ranbir interrupted and said, “But I can see somebody else phailoed.” in reference to her pregnancy weight gain. However, the actor's comment sparked outrage among netizens and he was called 'insensative'.

Now, Ranbir, who is currently promoting Brahmastra in Chennai with SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna apologised for his 'phailod' comment on Alia and said: "Firstly, I love my wife with everything I have in my life. It's a joke that didn't turn out to be funny and I really want to apologise to anyone if I have triggered anyone. It wasn't my intention. So, I say sorry to anyone who got triggered or offended I spoke to Alia about it, she laughed it off and she did not mind. I do have a bad sense of humour and that sometimes falls flat on my face sometimes. I am sorry if I have hurt anyone."

Check out Ranbir Kapoor's VIDEO:

Meanwhile, apart from Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. The film is slated to release on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in cinemas. Brahmastra is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. The film is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse'.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt reveals why she moved in with Ranbir Kapoor before wedding: If you can, why not?