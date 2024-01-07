WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor asking wife Alia Bhatt to hold his arm at Animal success bash screams nothing but love
After the massive success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, a special party was hosted which was attended by the big names in Bollywood.
A while ago, a success party was hosted in Mumbai in honor of the massive business that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal did. It was attended by the cast of the film along with others Bollywood celebs. While posing for the paparazzi at the black carpet, Ranbir Kapoor did a sweet gesture to his wife Alia Bhatt.
Ranbir Kapoor asks his wife Alia Bhatt to hold his arm while posing for the paparazzi
Many Bollywood celebs were seen walking the black carpet at the success party of the film Animal. Among them was actress Alia Bhatt who came to support her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. As the couple posed for the media at the event along with Neetu Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt, Ranbir hinted at Alia to hold his arm.
In the video, Alia arrived flaunting her million-dollar smile followed by her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia’s filmmaker dad Mahesh Bhatt. The four posed for the cameras multiple times, exchanging places with each other. Towards the end, Alia stood next to Ranbir while Neetu and Mahesh stood at each corner. At that point, Alia didn’t hold Ranbir’s hand while his mother held his other arm tightly. This is when the actor subtly asked her to hold his arm. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was quick to oblige his request with a smile and held his arm as they posed together.
Take a look:
As the video went viral, people took note of Ranbir’s sweet gesture. A user commented, “Loved how ranbir asked alia to hold his hands,” while another called him his ‘favorite’. A third user wrote that they were ‘looking gorgeous’.
Celebrities at Animal’s success party
The impressive line-up of the Animal cast was there for the gala night. Following the theme of the event, everyone came wearing something black. Among them were actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptti Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Prem Chopra, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, Suresh Oberoi, Siddhant Karnick, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar and others.
Apart from the impressive cast of the movie actors like Dino Morea, Vivek Oberoi, Suniel Shetty, Rasha Thadani, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, and many more arrived.
ALSO READ: Animal Success Bash: Ranbir Kapoor arrives with Alia Bhatt and family; Anil Kapoor-Bobby Deol and more make jhakaass entry
