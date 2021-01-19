WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor is back in city post Luv Ranjan's film shoot; Saif Ali Khan returns home amid Tandav row

Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were snapped at the private airport today as they made their way back to the city after their respective shoots in New Delhi and Rajasthan.

Amid the row related to his web show Tandav, today returned to Mumbai after shooting for Bhoot Police in Rajasthan. The actor was seen making his way out of the private airport today in the evening. Not just Saif, also returned to Mumbai after shooting with for a couple of days for Luv Ranjan's film in New Delhi. The actor too was caught in the frame after Saif Ali Khan at the private airport in Kalina in Mumbai.

In the first video, we get to see Saif in a comfy black kurta and white pajama with flats. The actor is seen sporting a cool pair of glasses and a mask. As he walked out of the airport, Saif went straight towards the car and did not pose for photos. The actor has been under fire recently over the controversy stirred up by his web series, Tandav that also stars Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover and others.

In another video, Ranbir is seen walking out of the airport in a casual look. The actor is seen clad in a grey tracksuit with a white shirt and sneakers. He teamed it up with his cool cap and mask. As he came out, he waved to the paparazzi from a distance and sat in the car.

Take a look at the videos:

With the ongoing #Tandav controversy, we managed to pap #SaifAliKhan at the airport todaypic.twitter.com/MxzzLF3Cqh — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) January 19, 2021

Ranbir had been shooting in the capital with Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor for Luv's yet untitled film. The actor has a couple of projects lined up ahead of him that includes Brahmastra with , Animal with Anil Kapoor and and Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

