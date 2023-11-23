WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and team Animal seek blessings at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara after trailer launch

Animal is one of the most highly-anticipated films of this year and its trailer launch today, on November 23, has created much excitement amongst fans as they look forward to watching it on the big screen.

Ahead of the film’s release on December 1, its lead actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, were spotted visiting the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to seek blessings at the holy place. Watch the video inside.

Ahead of Animal’s release on December 1, Ranbir Kapoor-Bobby Deol visit Bangla Sahib Gurudwara

As Animal is slated for its arrival in theaters on December 1 this year, the lead actors of the film, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol were seen paying a visit to the divine Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. The film’s director Sandeep Vanga Reddy was also seen accompanying the duo. The B-Town members can also be seen posing with folded hands after the fans requested them to do so.

Watch the video right here.

This is how fans reacted to Ranbir Kapoor-Bobby Deol’s video

After the video began doing rounds on the internet, fans began sharing varied reactions to it. A fan said, “Waheguru ji” and another said, “Super trailer Sureshot hit”. Several other fans began reacting to it saying that they look forward to the movie’s release with bated breath.

About Animal

The film has been directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy and boasts of a promising star cast. The highly anticipated movie features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and others alongside Ranbir.

Talking about the plot of the film, it is centered around a father-son relationship and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen essaying the character of a man who stays committed to protecting his family, not letting their hidden secrets get exposed. While Rashmika Mandanna plays Ranbir’s potential love interest. Anil Kapoor can be seen acting as Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir’s character in the film.

While earlier the film’s teaser gave fans a sneak peek into the story of the movie, its trailer was released today, on November 23, giving the viewers a vivid glance at the plot of the highly anticipated movie.

