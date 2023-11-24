WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-Bobby Deol serve bromance goals; groove to Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela at Animal music event

The genuine camaraderie between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol has been a delightful discovery for fans, evident throughout the promotions of their upcoming movie, Animal. This warm friendship took center stage at the recent music launch event, where the duo not only showcased their bond but also treated the audience to a groovy moment. Dancing together to Bobby's iconic track Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela from the movie Gupt, they set the stage on fire, serving up some major bromance goals for everyone in attendance.

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol dance to Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela at Animal music launch

On Friday, November 24, the Animal team gathered in Mumbai for a music event that became a showcase of entertainment. The spotlight belonged to Ranbir Kapoor, the charismatic lead, and Bobby Deol, the formidable antagonist, whose dynamic presence stole the show. Ranbir exuded style in an all-black ensemble, while Bobby rocked a denim jacket with effortless cool. The duo delighted the audience by energetically performing the iconic steps to Bobby's peppy number, Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela, a blast from 1997 that added a nostalgic touch to the event.

Have a look!

