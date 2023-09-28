WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 41st birthday with fans; cuts cake and clicks selfies

Ranbir Kapoor, one of the leading Bollywood actors in the film industry turned 41 today, September 28. Debut with Saawariya in 2007, he has carved a niche for himself with movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani, Wake Up Sid, Tamaasha, Rockstar, and many more. His incredible acting skills, smooth dance moves, and charming personality every time win the hearts of fans. Now, a while ago, Ranbir was spotted meeting fans as he celebrated his birthday with them in a most cutest way.

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 41st birthday with fans

A video on Instagram shows Ranbir Kapoor meeting his fans and followers to celebrate his 41st birthday with them. The actor can be seen cutting a cake, clicking selfies as well and signing autographs. In the video, Ranbir wore a grey sweatshirt and paired it with denim jeans. He also wore a cap. While cutting the cake, the Brahmastra actor can be seen flashing his bright smile. Watch the video:

Ranbir's ladylove wife and actress Alia Bhatt shared a bunch of pictures with her husband to wish him on his birthday. The witty yet romantic caption read, “my love.. my best friend.. my happiest place..as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me ..(with a wide smile emoji?) all I’d like to say is..happy birthday baby… you make it ALL magical (followed by infinity, sparkles and red heart emoji)."

Speaking about Ranbir's upcoming project, the actor will be seen in Animal. The official teaser was out on his birthday. The cast of the film also includes Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Saurabh Sachdeva.

Meanwhile, Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is set to release on December 1, 2023.

