WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor checks out the buffet at Sharmaji Namkeen promotions; Fans call him ‘Foodie’

Ranbir Kapoor was today seen promoting his father and late actor Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen in Mumbai. Ranbir arrived with director Hitesh Bhatia and producer Ritesh Sidhwani to promote the film. As soon as he entered the venue, the actor first smiled warmly at the paparazzi and then turned towards the buffet to check out what was there is the food. Soon, the video went viral on the internet, and fans shared their reactions. Ranbir’s fans called him a foodie. “Who doesn’t want to be a foody!!,” wrote a fan, while another one commented, “Hahah so cute”. Another one said, “Bhook lag gai hogi (must be hungry)”.

It’s been nearly two years since the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last. For those unaware, the late actor passed away while he was shooting for the film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’. To complete the film, actor Paresh Rawal stepped into his shoes. Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor shared a heartwarming message about his dad’s last film and said, "I'm here to share something that makes Sharmaji Namkeen a very special film. This film isn't special for me just because it's papa's last film but papa really believed in the story. I remember when he fell sick in the middle of the shoot, he somehow wanted to complete the shoot but life had other plans."

Click HERE to see.

In the video, Ranbir had also revealed that the makers even thought of taking him in the film to complete the shoot. “We thought of trying VFX or I could wear prosthetics and complete the role but nothing was working out. It was a tough time for all of us,” he had said.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor makes heart sign as he promotes father Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen; PICS

