WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor dances to Channa Mereya at Arijit Singh's concert, sends crowd into frenzy

Ranbir Kapoor's iconic song Channa Mereya from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has been a go-to heartbreak anthem for countless one-sided lovers over the years. The soulful track, sung by Arijit Singh, has garnered immense popularity. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor surprised the audience by making a special appearance at Arijit Singh's concert. He not only sang along but also grooved to the iconic Channa Mereya steps, igniting a frenzy among the ecstatic crowd.

Ranbir Kapoor busts a move to Channa Mereya at Arijit Singh's concert

During a recent Arijit Singh concert, Ranbir Kapoor spiced things up with an unexpected treat for his fans. Rather than sticking to the usual wave-and-sing routine with the audience, he decided to take it to the next level. The Tamasha actor lit up the crowd by busting out his legendary Channa Mereya dance move. This spur-of-the-moment performance had the audience going wild with enthusiasm.

Check out the viral video below:

Ranbir didn't limit himself to just Channa Mereya. He also joined Arijit for a jam on Rasiya from the movie Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. Take a look:

In another video that's currently circulating on social media, Ranbir Kapoor and Arijit Singh can be observed sharing a moment where they both bow down to each other. It's worth noting that Arijit, the singer behind the song Satranga from Ranbir's upcoming film Animal, performed this very song during the concert. It was at this moment that Ranbir Kapoor made a grand entrance onto the stage.

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

Ranbir Kapoor is currently in the spotlight, gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Animal, scheduled for December 1, 2023. Interestingly, this release date coincides with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, featuring Vicky Kaushal.

Ranbir has some other exciting projects on the horizon, including Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part 2 - Dev. While there have been talks about his potential involvement in Madhu Mantena's Ramayana Trilogy and Anurag Basu's Kishore Kumar biopic.

