WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor flaunts brand new swanky Range Rover as he steps out in city; waves at paparazzi

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s comedy drama Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He is gearing up for the release of his next film Animal, which has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie was initially supposed to release on August 11 but had to be postponed due to extensive post-production work. Now, it will come out in December, showcasing Ranbir in a completely different avatar. Amid his busy schedule, the actor was recently spotted in Mumbai in a brand new Range Rover.

Ranbir Kapoor spotted in the city in new Range Rover

Ranbir was clicked in Mumbai on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 16. He was spotted getting out of a clinic dressed in a gray shirt and a bucket hat. He also waved at the paparazzi and posed shortly for the cameras. He got into his brand new and luxurious ride along with his driver. The car was a silver Range Rover and was decorated with garlands, indicating that it was a new purchase. Have a look:

Earlier, Ranbir’s actor-wife Alia Bhatt had revealed in an interview that the couple was planning to get matching tattoos. The actress is currently reeling in the success of her latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She also made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone and is now spending time with her family before moving onto her next project.

The couple who welcomed their first child in November last year try to balance their busy work lives to take care of their daughter Raha. They are also overseeing the construction of their new bungalow in which they will soon be moving into.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

His next film Animal is slated to release in cinemas on December 1. The action thriller also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. The teaser has already been released and was met with a positive response from the viewers. Apart from that he has the next two parts of the Brahmastra trilogy in his lineup. The franchise has been created by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead. Reportedly, Ranbir and Alia are also set to collaborate again for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

