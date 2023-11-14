WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor fulfils little fan’s wish at airport; clicks a happy pic before leaving

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor never ceases to generate buzz with whatever he does. From his impressive acting skills to his various public appearances, the actor makes sure to turn heads. Needless to say, the actor enjoys a massive fan following across all age groups. Now, most recently, the actor was spotted at the airport where his gesture towards a little fan was too sweet to catch one’s attention.

Ranbir Kapoor's sweet response to a little fan requesting for photo

Today, on November 14, Animal star Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the airport. In a video captured by the paps, the actor can be seen leaving the airport while he made his way towards his car. The Bollywood star seemed in a hurry, however, a fan requested him for a photo. The actor in return took out a moment in a whirlwind to make a little fan’s day by fulfilling his wish to get a photo clicked.

The celebrated actor while walking towards the car was also seen acknowledging the paps. Ranbir Kapoor, at the airport, was seen carrying a white t-shirt over a blue check shirt over it paired with brown pants, sported white sneakers, a mask and stylish eyewear, serving major fashion goals.

Take a look:

As a matter of fact, a photo has also surfaced on the internet where the Barfi actor was seen with south star Nandamuri Balakrishna. The photo is from the sets of his talk show, Unstoppable with NBK suggesting the actor graced the chat show in order to promote his forthcoming film, Animal.

About Animal

Talking about the highly anticipated, Animal, the film will mark Ranbir Kapoor’s first collaboration with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The crime thriller film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role along with stars like Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and Bobby Deol.

Apart from the teaser, as of now, three songs from the film - Hua Main, Satranga, and Papa Meri Jaan have been released and they are ruling the internet ever since. Moreover, the much-buzzed project, Animal, is a Pan India film scheduled to release in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The film releasing on December 1 will lock horns with Meghna Gulzar’s highly anticipated, Sam Bahadur. Vicky Kaushal is essaying the titular role, along with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra playing pivotal characters in the film.

