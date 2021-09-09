WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor gets a birthday wish 20 days in advance from paps; His reaction will crack you up

Actor enjoys a significant amount of popularity owing to his stellar acts in films. His fans adore him and every year, September is a month of celebrations for them as on 28th, the actor has his birthday. However, it looks like birthday wishes began pouring in for Ranbir 20 days in advance when he stepped out in the city recently. On Thursday, Ranbir was papped in the city by paps. However, when he stepped out, he received a birthday wish from a photographer. His epic reaction surely will leave you laughing.

As soon as Ranbir got out of his car, the paps began calling out his name for clicks. The Shamshera actor stopped and posed for them. However, amid all the paps, a photographer said, "Happy Birthday". Hearing this, Ranbir seemed to be surprised and in a jiffy reacted to the advance birthday wish from the photographers. Ranbir asked, "Happy birthday kiska hai?" in a surprised manner and his banter with the paps was caught in the frame. Seeing his reaction, even the paparazzi were left in splits.

Click HERE to see the video

Meanwhile, Ranbir had been busy with the shoot of his upcoming film with until a few weeks ago. The untitled film is directed by Luv Ranjan and it also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. The last schedule of the film took place in New Delhi where Shraddha and Ranbir had gone for the shoot.

Apart from this, Ranbir has Brahmastra with and Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt lined up for release. The actor is yet to kick off work on his film Animal with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film was announced early this year and it also stars Anil Kapoor and apart from Ranbir.

Also Read|Ranbir Kapoor and Malavika Mohanan are all smiles in UNSEEN photo from ad shoot