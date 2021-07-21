WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor goofs around with Jagga Jasoos cinematographer Ravi Varman in hilarious unseen video

keeps his distance from social media but the actor's photos and videos definitely make for great content. On Wednesday, cinematographer Ravi Varman who has shot Ranbir's films like Barfi and Jagga Jasoos, shared a video on Instagram. The video dates back to Jagga Jasoos days and also features director Anurag Basu. In the video, Ravi Varman can be seen standing in between Ranbir and Anurag.

Why you ask? Well, the director and actor can then be seen picking on his head pretending to be like monkey's. In the video, Ranbir's Jagga Jasoos look is quite prominent as he can be seen wearing the statement glasses and his hair. In the video's background sound, one can hear someone saying, "Eww," while Ranbir and Anurag continue to pick on Ravi Varman's head.

Sharing the hilarious video, Varma captioned it, "Golden age." Check out the video below:

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently in Delhi where he's shooting for Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy with . The duo were snapped leaving from the Mumbai airport last week. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia who left for Delhi last week. Apart from this film, he already has Ayan Mukerjee's Brahmastra with girlfriend and is rumoured to be approached for Sourav Ganguly's biopic.