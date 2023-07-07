WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor jets off to surprise mom Neetu Kapoor ahead of her birthday; Has THIS request for paps

Neetu Kapoor will celebrate her birthday on 8th July, and looks like Ranbir Kapoor is all set to surprise his mom ahead of her birthday! Last night, the Brahmastra actor was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport as he was jetting off to go see his mother. Neetu Kapoor kickstarted her birthday celebrations earlier this week with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor and son-in-law Bharat Sahni in Milan, and pictures from the celebration were shared by Riddhima on her Instagram stories. Now, ahead of Neetu Kapoor’s birthday, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi as he took a flight from Mumbai to surprise his mom on her birthday.

Ranbir Kapoor jets off to surprise his mom Neetu Kapoor on her birthday

Ranbir Kapoor was seen arriving in his car by the paparazzi last night. He looked dapper in a white t-shirt and black pants, and teamed the look with white sneakers. The video was shared by the paparazzi on Friday afternoon. Ranbir Kapoor requested the paparazzi not to post his pictures and videos on the same night. He told them that he is going to surprise his mother Neetu Kapoor on her birthday, and that If the paps post the pictures on the same night, Neetu Kapoor will definitely find out, and it will ruin the surprise. He then requested the paparazzi to post the photos the next day.

Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Neetu Kapoor was last seen in the film JugJugg Jeeyo, which starred Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor. She will next be seen in Letters To Mrs Khanna, which features Sunny Kaushal as well. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal gets new release date; Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals why it got postponed