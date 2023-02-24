Kareena Kapoor Khan looks glam in vermilion outfit; Poses with Ranbir Kapoor at shoot of her chat show-PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to make a splash every time she is spotted in the city by the paparazzi. From casual airport looks to her glamorous red carpet looks- Bebo never fails to leave us impressed with her fashion choices. This morning, she was spotted arriving for the shoot of the 4th season of What Women Want, a chat show hosted by her. Much to the fans’ surprise, her cousin Ranbir Kapoor was also spotted by the paparazzi as he arrived for the shoot of the chat show. While they first arrived in casual attire, later they glammed up and posed for the paparazzi once again! Check out both looks. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor spotted by the paparazzi

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in a casual look as she stepped out of the car and posed for the paparazzi. She was seen in a white tee with ‘Mum is my superhero’ written over it. She paired it with a pair of baggy jeans and was seen sporting black sunglasses. Fans went gaga over her effortless look, and while one social media user commented, “If u are Kareena Kapoor..just take a shower and come infront of Camera... Because u know u r Beautiful...” another fan wrote, “Radiance personified.” Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a white t-shirt paired with black pants, and teamed the look with white sneakers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor pose together After a while, Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan glammed up and posed for the paparazzi again. They got ready for the shoot, and Kareena was seen in a criss-cross halter neck vermilion-coloured top paired with matching pants. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was seen in an all-denim look. Check out their pictures below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor’s work front Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film is set for release on March 8, 2023. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to star in Hansal Mehta's next which is tentatively titled The Buckingham Murders. She will also make her OTT debut with The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

