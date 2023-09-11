WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor photobombing Madelyn Cline at US Open 2023 invites hilarious response from netizens

After the box office success of her Hindi film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone opposite Gal Gadot, actress Alia Bhatt was awarded the Best Actress award at the 2023 National Films Award for the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. Well, she is currently enjoying a vacation in the United States with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and daughter Raha.

Earlier today, the star couple was spotted clicking a selfie with a fan as they attended a match at the US Open Tennis Championships. Hollywood celebrities Madelyn Cline and Charlize Theron were also present at the sporting event.

Ranbir Kapoor photobombed Hollywood actress Madelyn Cline

During the event, the Brahmastra actor sat next to the American actress and model as they enjoyed the game. A video of Ranbir Kapoor photobombing Madelyn Cline has now surfaced online. The clip showed the match camera zooming in on the Outer Banks actress showing her on the big screen. The actress was caught off-guard as she took a sip of her drink. On watching herself on the screen, she had a big laugh. This is when Ranbir quickly leaned towards her and flashed a smile and peace sign at the camera while the crowd cheered for them.

The video circulated on Reddit as well. Reacting to the video, one wrote on the app, "Hahahaha love goofy Ranbir." Another humorously commented, "Dude forgot he's also famous." "Hehe cute, like this goofy ranbir more," wrote a third user. "So cool and funny! Love when celebs do common people things like this," commented a fourth user. Others were seen dropping laughing emojis.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir started the year with a bang. He stepped into 2023 with Luv Ranjan’s blockbuster film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. Next up for the 40-year-old actor is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller film Animal. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri and is scheduled to be released on December 1 this year.

