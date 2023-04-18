WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor plants a kiss on Bobby Deol's cheek as they celebrate Animal's London schedule wrap

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The film is helmed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The first look was unveiled last year and netizens were impressed by Ranbir's raw and rugged avatar. On Monday, Ranbir and Bobby wrapped the London shooting schedule and the video from the sets went viral on the Internet. The duo was seen celebrating the wrap with the team. Ranbir was seen arriving in Mumbai last night after wrapping up the London schedule.

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol wrap Animal's London schedule

In the viral video, Ranbir and Bobby are seen twinning in black winter clothes. They celebrated the schedule wrap by cutting a scrumptious cake with the entire team. Before cutting the cake, Ranbir planted a kiss on Bobby's cheek and said, "Thank you Bobby sir. You are amazing." To this, Bobby replied, "You are amazing man. Everyone's amazing" and the team cheered in the background. The cake featured Animal's first look. Have a look:

After the video was shared on social media, fans were seen expressing excitement. A fan wrote, "Yaahhh!! We’re ready." Another fan wrote, "Waiting for animal." Others were seen dropping fire emojis in the comments section.

Recently, during the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir told PTI that Animal 'shook him up'. He revealed that his character in the film is an 'alpha' and it has shades of grey. He also said that it's a new territory for him and the audiences don't 'expect him to do' something like this. Ranbir said that Animal is completely out of his comfort zone. He added, "As an actor, such challenges are important as it really shook me up. It made me work hard, and realise how inadequate I’m and how much I needed to work to reach a certain level."

