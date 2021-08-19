WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor poses with folded hands for paps as they say 'bahut din baad mile'

After having completed the second schedule of shooting for Luv Ranjan's untitled film with , returned to Mumbai. Now, on Thursday evening, the Brahmastra actor was snapped in the city by the paparazzi. Since he was away for the shoot, the paps stated that they're seeing him after a while. To oblige them, Ranbir posed with folded hands post dubbing. The actor had been shooting in New Delhi with Shraddha Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia for Luv's rom-com.

As Ranbir stepped out post dubbing, the actor was caught in the frame by the paparazzi. In the video and photos, Ranbir is seen keeping it casual for a dubbing session. He is seen sporting a black hoodie with a matching mask and sweatpants. With it, he added a cool pair of sneakers. As he came out of the studio, he obliged the paps from a distance for photos. As a paparazzi said, "Bahut din baad mile", Ranbir folded his hands, showed a thumbs-up sign, waved and left in his car.

#RanbirKapoor waves to fans and poses for the paps as we spotted him post his dubbing session in the city pic.twitter.com/uP6XdW79ue — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) August 19, 2021

While Ranbir was in New Delhi, his photos with fans kept doing rounds on social media with fans. Even Alia was missing her beau during his visit to Delhi and had even shared a selfie wearing his cap on social media. With it, she expressed her feelings in a post.

On the work front, apart from Luv's film, Ranbir will be seen with Alia in Brahmastra. He also has Shamshera lined up for release. In the film, he is essaying a double role. It also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Apart from this, Ranbir is yet to start work on Animal with Anil Kapoor and .

