WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor reacts to being called 'toxic'; says 'I am on the side of people fighting for it'

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is all set for the upcoming release of his highly anticipated film Animal, scheduled to hit the big screens in December 2023. The star-studded cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. In a recent virtual interaction with his fans on Zoom, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star candidly discussed how he handles negativity in his life and responded to the criticism he faced over a previous statement.

Ranbir Kapoor spills the beans on how he handles social media negativity

Ranbir Kapoor recently had a chill virtual conversation with his fans on Zoom. He addressed being called 'toxic' and also spoke about how he handles social media negativity.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Ranbir Kapoor was asked how he handles negativity, and he replied, "I am not on social media, so I don't need to deal with it, which is a great thing."

He added, "But I feel negativity is very important, especially if you're an artist and if you have some work out there. I think both need to exist because then that creates a balance."

Ranbir Kapoor responds to being called 'toxic'

In his candid heart-to-heart chat, Ranbir didn't dodge the topic of an article that labelled him as 'toxic' due to a statement he made. The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor stated, "Recently, I was reading some article about being toxic and something relating to some statement I made. I understand that, and I'm on your side. I am on the side of the people who are fighting against toxic masculinity."

Kapoor continued, "If they use me as the face of it, it's fine because their fight is bigger than just me feeling bad about them having an opinion about what I said. I look at it as a more significant picture, and I should not feel bad about it; I have lots to feel grateful for."

The Animal actor also acknowledged that, in the entertainment world, there is a ton of stuff being said and written about, and not all of it hits the mark. His advice? Take it all with a pinch of salt.

Ranbir mentioned that the image people have of him, whether it's from the characters he portrays in movies or how the media portrays him, isn't something he owns. It's in the hands of the public – those who either root for or critique his work – and they can voice their opinions as long as they give his work a fair chance.

"As long as I can prove myself as an actor, that's where my focus lies. Just doing my job well,” Kapoor added.

