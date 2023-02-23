WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor REACTS to the massive success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

Pathaan, the spy thriller which hit the theatres in January, this year, has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the Indian film industry in recent times. The movie, which marked Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to lead roles after a long hiatus of over 4 years, is equally loved by the audiences and film industry. At a recently held promotional event of his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, popular actor Ranbir Kapoor reacted to the massive success of Pathaan.

Pathaan's massive success

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer crossed the 1000-Crore mark at the box office recently, thus breaking quite a few pre-existing box office records of Bollywood. King Khan played the titular character in the film, which marked his first-ever collaboration with hitmaker Siddharth Anand. Deepika Padukone who appears as the female lead in the film essayed the role of Dr. Rubina Mohsin, an ISI agent. John Abraham appeared as the lead antagonist Jim.

About Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

The Luv Ranjan directorial revolves around a break-up artist, played by Ranbir Kapoor, who pretends to fall in love with a young woman (Shraddha Kapoor) with hidden motives. Along with Ranbir and Shraddha, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar features a stellar star cast including Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and others in the supporting roles.