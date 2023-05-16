WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor recreates Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's VIRAL wedding moment; Netizens react

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in town. Earlier this year, the duo took the Internet by storm after they officially announced their wedding on social media. A day after their wedding, the couple posted their wedding video and their special moments from it went viral on social media. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor recreated Sidharth and Kiara's viral wedding moment during an interview. Just like everyone else, even he agreed that they are the 'best Bollywood couple'.

Ranbir Kapoor recreates Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding moment

Ranbir recently sat down for an interview with social media influencer Aishwarya Mohanraj for Netflix India. The duo was seen discussing Instagram reels. Aishwarya revealed that the last reel that she saw was Sidharth and Kiara's wedding video. She went on to call them the 'best Bollywood couple'. Ranbir agreed to the same and said, "Ahh, they are actually. They are really quite beautiful." Later, Aishwarya was seen doing the dancing gesture like Kiara while Ranbir recreated Sidharth's watch moment. He held Aishwarya's hand and tried to perform the wedding ritual. He was heard saying, "We can walk around this thing like we’re getting married or something." Aishwarya was quick to announce that she was already married, to this Ranbir joked, "Oh yeah, me too." Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared online, netizens were seen reacting to it. One of the users wrote, "he's cute." Another user wrote, "Haha I saw this today on YouTube ilysm RK what a great sense of humour you have love you always." Others were seen gushing over Ranbir's cute antics.

Work front

Ranbir was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Next, he will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. The film will hit theatres on August 11.

