WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor requests media to be careful around Waheeda Rehman at National Award venue

Alia Bhatt was given the Best Actress Award at the recently held 69th National Film Awards in New Delhi. She was accompanied by her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Waheeda Rehman was also present at the event and was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. At one point, things went a little uneasy when Ranbir had to intervene.

Ranbir Kapoor asks media to go easy at National Award event

The 69th National Film Awards took place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Several media personnel were inside the venue to capture the event. At one point, many camera people started swarming around Waheeda Rehman. Ranbir Kapoor, who was seated behind her with Alia Bhatt, got up from his seat and requested the media to be cautious as they could potentially hurt her. The actor was heard saying, "please take care". After that, Ranbir was seen telling Alia about the situation.

Ranbir Kapoor filmed Alia Bhatt's big win

Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress Award for her performance in Sanjay Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 69th National Film Awards. As the actress went to the stage to receive the award from President Draupadi Murmu, her hubby took out his phone to capture the special moment. Ranbir was seen smiling as he captured everything on his phone. The actress re-used her Sabyasachi wedding saree for the event.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's work front

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar along with Shraddha Kapoor. The film met with mixed reviews but turned out to be a commercial success. He is now gearing up for Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal which will release on December 1st. Alia, on the other hand, was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which was a major critical and box office hit. She will be next seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra which she is also co-producing.

