WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor returns to Mumbai in style after celebrating mom Neetu Kapoor's birthday in Italy

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor recently celebrated her 65th birthday. Ranbir Kapoor, known for his sweet gestures and strong bond with his family, flew out to give a surprise to his mother, Neetu Kapoor, on her birthday. Reportedly, Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni organized a lavish family dinner for their mom at a fancy restaurant in Italy. The intimate birthday bash was attended by a very few close friends of the senior actress. On Sunday, post celebrating her birthday, Ranbir was seen returning to Mumbai in style.

Ranbir Kapoor returns to Mumbai

Recently, Ranbir jetted off to Italy to celebrate his mom's birthday. However, Alia Bhatt and Raha skipped the special occasion. On Sunday night, the daddy cool, Ranbir was seen returning to Mumbai. His appearance at the airport garnered attention from fans and onlookers who couldn't help but admire his impeccable fashion sense. The actor effortlessly carried off the monochromatic grey co-ord set paired with a matching hat and sunglasses. He completed his look with shoes. Have a look:

After the video was shared on social media, his fans were seen reacting to it. A fan commented, "Always down to earth. He got it from his mum." Another fan wrote, "His looks>>>." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis in the comments section. Meanwhile, Ranbir had a gala time in Italy with his family. Several pictures and videos were shared on social media by his sister Riddhima and her husband Bharat. In one of the pictures, he was seen soaking up the sun and taking a dip in blue waters with his niece Samara. The Internet went gaga over his 'hot body' as he went shirtless on a beach.

Work front

Ranbir recently completed filming for the highly anticipated action-thriller, Animal, marking his first collaboration with renowned director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film will hit theatres on December 1. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. Additionally, Ranbir is set to reprise his role as Shiva in the upcoming second instalment of the Brahmastra franchise, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

