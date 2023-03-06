WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor reunites with baby Raha; Fans can't stop gushing over the father-daughter duo

Ranbir Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, was seen reuniting with his daughter Raha a while ago. The coolest father-daughter duo was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport. Baby Raha was with her mommy Alia Bhatt in Kashmir since the actress is busy shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The paparazzi captured Ranbir and Raha's beautiful moment at the airport.

Ranbir Kapoor gets clicked with his daughter Raha

In the video, doting father Ranbir is seen holding Raha in his arms. He is seen entering his car while hiding his munchkin's face. A tiny glimpse of Ranbir and Raha has lit up the Internet. The fans were elated to see the actor doing his daddy duties so adorably. Ranbir is seen donning an all-black outfit while baby Raha is wearing a white jacket. Have a look:

The video sent Ranbir and Alia's fans into a frenzy. They couldn't stop gushing over Ranbir and Raha's cute bond. A fan wrote, "Ranbir is a very honest and humble guy." Another fan wrote, "adorable." Others were seen dropping red heart and starstruck emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Ranbir recently spoke about his daughter and called her his 'inspiration'. He was seen talking at an event. He said, "We got blessed by our inspiration, me and Alia, we had a baby girl and her name is Raha. She is going to be four months old soon. I don't think I will ever get an inspiration as bigger as her. It's the best feeling."

Work front

Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar is all set to release in theatres on March 8. It also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi. Apart from this, Ranbir has Animal in the pipeline co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

