WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor reveals his back hurts when dancing to Badtameez Dil; 'Main abhi 41 years ka hoon'

The anticipation for the Bollywood film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has reached its peak. Fans were treated to an exhilarating trailer, generating a wave of enthusiasm. Ahead of the film's release, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol added charm to the Animal music launch event in Mumbai. They shared amusing anecdotes and showcased their singing and dancing skills. During a dance to his hit song Badtameez Dil, Ranbir, now 41, humorously disclosed the toll on his back, requesting event organizers to opt for a slower track next time.

Ranbir Kapoor requested event managers not to play the song Badtameez Dil

As Ranbir Kapoor took the stage to showcase his moves on his immensely popular song, Badtameez Dil from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the actor openly acknowledged that the song has become a constant companion in his life, perhaps lingering longer than he anticipated. With a touch of humor, he shared, "Yaar main aap logon ko ek baat bata doon. Yeh gana 2013 mein release hua tha aur main jahan bhi jaata hoon, yeh gaana mere peeche aata hai. Main abhi 41 years ka hoon, mere se nahi hota hai yeh sab. Meri peeth toot jaati hai, so please. Mai sab event managers se aaj ye baat keh raha hu ki please ye gaane pe mujhe mat nachwana, koi slow gaana play karna."

(I'd like to tell you all something. This song came out in 2013, and no matter where I go, it seems to tag along. I'm 41 now, and I just can't keep up anymore. My back gives in, so I'd appreciate it if you could understand. Today, I kindly request all event managers not to play this song. Please opt for a slower track instead.)

Take a look at the video below, where the actor is joined by his co-star Bobby Deol, attempting to keep up with his dance steps:

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

Ranbir is gearing up for the much-anticipated release of Animal on December 1, 2023. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. Notably, it is slated to go head-to-head with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. Ranbir is also set to captivate audiences in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part 2 - Dev. Expanding his horizons, he is actively exploring diverse scripts, with potential projects such as Madhu Mantena's Ramayana Trilogy and Anurag Basu's Kishore Kumar biopic in consideration, although final decisions remain pending.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor steps out for dinner with Animal co-star Bobby Deol and his son Aryaman