WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor reviews girlfriend Alia Bhatt's act in Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer for paps

Actress Alia Bhatt has all the reasons to be on cloud nine as her much awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to release this month. And today, the trailer was released. Now, her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor stepped out in the city and ended up reviewing the trailer for paps. Like a doting boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor just ended up supporting his girlfriend Alia on the important day of the trailer launch. On Friday, Ranbir stepped out for a meeting at the T-Series office. However, the paps ended up asking him about Alia's trailer.

As soon as Ranbir got out of his car, he waved to the paparazzi from a distance and acknowledged them. Post it, a pap asked Ranbir, "Trailer kaisa laga?(How did you find the trailer?)" To which, he turned around and did Gangubai Kathiawadi's signature back namaste like Alia Bhatt nailed in the film. His reaction left paps rooting for him and Alia. The Shamshera actor certainly has grabbed the attention of the internet with his sweet gesture towards Alia.

Have a look at VIDEO here:

Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor also had reacted to the trailer on her social media handle. She wrote, "Uff Outstanding" and reposted the trailer on her Instagram stories. On the other hand, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also reacted to it and wrote, "OMG!!Can't wait to watch."

