WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor’s humble nature moves fans; mother Neetu Kapoor is all hearts

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the promotion of his upcoming science-fiction film Brahmastra alongside ladylove Alia Bhatt. On Tuesday, the star was papped as he stepped out in the city of dreams, Mumbai. However, what caught the shutterbug’s attention was Ranbir Kapoor’s humble nature. The Brahmastra actor, before sitting inside his luxurious vehicle, made one of his fan’s day by clicking a picture with him.

In the clip, which is doing the rounds on social media, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen conversing with a fan. He shakes his hands and agrees to click a picture alongside. In the end, the happy fan can be seen walking out of the video frame with an infectious smile on his face. Under the comment section of the post, netizens also have identified that the happy fan is a Gujarati actor by profession. As soon as the video caught mother Neetu Kapoor’s attention, she immediately took to social media to re-share it on her Instagram handle.

Click HERE to watch the video

Speaking of his upcoming film Brahmastra, it was just weeks also when Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Brahmastra is targeting a September 9, 2022 release. Now December 11, this Ayan Mukerji directorial hit the headlines once again, as the lead actress of the film, Alia Bhatt took to social media to make an exciting announcement about the film. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress shared a quirky teaser stating that the motion poster of the film will be launched on December 15.

The grand trailer launch was released live amid fans. The event saw Brahmastra makers unveiling its lead character Shiva along with a stunning motion poster. In addition to this, the director of the film, Ayan Mukerji also has been leveling up fan’s excitement by sharing a slew of behind-the-scenes photographs from the sets of the film.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Grand Finale: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and SS Rajamouli to grace Nagarjuna hosted show