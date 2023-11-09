WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor serves major casual fashion goals as he dons Barfi trademark golf cap in style

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the extremely talented actors in Bollywood. Interestingly, it’s been 16 years of in the industry since his debut release; Saawariya was released today in 2007. Ever since he has been a part of various path-breaking projects. The actor who is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Animal, is generating buzz on the internet. Recently, while Ranbir was spotted in the city, he reminded fans of his acclaimed film, Barfi. Wondering why? Read on!

Ranbir Kapoor serves major casual goals

On Thursday, Ranbir Kapoor was captured outside a building by the paparazzi. In a pap video, Animal Star can be seen coming out of his swanky Range Rover. The actor acknowledged and greeted the paps with a thumbs up.

Keeping it casual, the actor was seen in a white shirt paired with beige trousers. The actor also carried a stylish gray golf cap, reminding of his much-loved film, Barfi. The actor completed his look with white sneakers and black eye shades.

The post surely attracted attention as a fan wrote, “So handsome” and another fan wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor (accompanied by a red-heart emoji).

A third fan wrote, “Today marked the 16 glorious years of Ranbir Kapoor in Bollywood.”

The actor recently celebrated the first birthday of his daughter, Raha with Alia Bhatt. The birthday bash was an intimate affair, attended by close family and friends.

Ranbir Kapoor on the workfront

Ranbir Kapoor on his professional front is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Animal co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is also written and edited by him. Apart from the lead cast, the film will also feature exceptional artists including Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

As of now, apart from the film teaser two songs, Hua Main and Satranga have been released. Both the songs are receiving immense love from the audience and ruling the internet. The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar.

The highly anticipated film will hit the theaters on December 1, 2023.

Interestingly, the film will be locking horns with Meghna Gulzar’s directorial, Sam Bahadur, headlined by Vicky Kaushal.

