Watch: Ranbir Kapoor shows his muscles in tight tee, Neetu Kapoor refuses to age as the duo attend book launch

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most loved Bollywood actors, and while he isn’t on social media, he already has a number of pan pages dedicated to him on Instagram. Fans often get glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor through his mother Neetu Kapoor, or wife Alia Bhatt’s social media posts. Recently, Ranbir stepped out for a book launch in Mumbai along with his mother Neetu Kapoor, and pictures and videos of the mother-son duo have surfaced on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor arrives with his mother Neetu Kapoor for a book launch

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were spotted arriving for the book launch on Friday evening. Ranbir Kapoor looked striking as she showed his muscles in a fitted black Prada t-shirt paired with black jeans and matching shoes. Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor looked stunning and chic in a purple co-ord set, which featured a full-sleeved collared top with matching pants. She looked elegant, and simply accessorized with pearl earrings and beige-coloured sandals. Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor posed together for the paparazzi at the event.

Meanwhile, a video that has surfaced on Instagram shows the paparazzi surrounding them, and asking them for pictures together. Check out the video and the pictures below!

Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Neetu Kapoor, who was last seen in the family comedy film Jugjugg Jeeyo, will next be seen in Letters to Mr Khanna, which also stars Sunny Kaushal. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri. Ranbir was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor talked about taking a break after Animal. He said, “Well, I hope I like something soon but I am happy with this break as I have just become a father so I will get some time to spend with my daughter. And nothing has really appealed to me and I do not want to be one of those actors who just sign films to make money unless I really like something," he said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt addresses rumours that she lost weight ‘unnaturally’ post delivery: ‘The truth is…’