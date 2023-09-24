WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor shows off his Rajneeti look as he visits T Series office for Ganpati Darshan

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 was celebrated on September 19 and the Bollywood industry celebrated the auspicious occasion at its best. Followed by the puja, the Ganapati Visarjan was on September 20. Several Bollywood celebrities held puja at their houses and visited each other residences for Ganesh Darshan. Now, today, September 24, Ranbir Kapoor was clicked visiting the T-Series office for Bappa Darshan and fans loved his Rajneeti look.

Ranbir Kapoor shows off his Rajneeti look as he visits T Series office for Ganpati Darshan

A video on Instagram shows Ranbir Kapoor getting out of his car as he paid a visit to the T-Series office in Mumbai. The actor showed off his Rajneeti look as he wore a black loose shirt and black trousers, and paired it with a black cap and cool glasses. In the video, Ranbir can be seen offering his prayers to Bappa. Before leaving, he posed for the paparazzi as well. Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

Reacting to Ranbir's look, one wrote, "Exactly I also wanted to say the same thing. RK in Raajneeti look." Others were seen dropping red heart and heart-eye emojis.

Speaking about Ranbir's work front, the actor will be seen in Animal. The highly anticipated action thriller film is going to have a December release.

The cast of film stars Ranbir in the lead role, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri. Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his work on Kabir Singh.

The teaser is scheduled to be released on September 28. Ahead of it, on September 21, the makers unveiled a striking new poster showcasing Anil Kapoor. Sharing his new look for the film, the actor wrote, “Animal Ka Baap…Balbir singh!”

Meanwhile, Animal will be released on December 1.

