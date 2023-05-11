WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's song O Bedardeya gets a hilarious Shin Chan twist; Netizens REACT

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released recently and it was highly loved by the audience. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film also starred Boney Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and Anubhav Singh Bassi in key roles. The audience was mighty impressed by Ranbir and Shraddha's on-screen chemistry. Apart from the performance, the songs were the key highlight of the film. Recently, a voice-over artist named Akanksha Sharma dropped her version of the song O Bedardeya in Shin Chan's voice. The video has taken social media by storm.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's O Bedardeya song gets a hilarious twist

The voice-over artist took to her Instagram handle and shared the funny video. She gave a Shin Chan twist to the song that is originally sung by Arijit Singh. The voice-over artist gave a glimpse of how Shin Chan would sing a sad song. And, she hit the ball out of the park with her impeccable skills. Along with the video, she wrote, "O Bedardiyan Song SHINCHAN Version. Can Shinchan sing sad songs without being funny @be_a_bassi @shraddhakapoor Tu jhuthi mein Makkar ka mera fav song." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the video, it went viral on the Internet. Netizens were left in splits and they couldn't stop praising her. A user wrote, "Most depressing song converted into most entertaining song. thankyou." Another user wrote, "Ye original se jaada dill pr laga." Others were seen dropping laughing emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar marked Ranbir and Shraddha's first collaboration. After enjoying its theatrical release, the film was released on an OTT platform recently. The audience has been showering love on the actors.

Work front

Ranbir is currently busy shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. On the other hand, Shraddha has Stree 2 with Rajkummar Rao, Nagin, and Chalbaaz in London in the pipeline.

