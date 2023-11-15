WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, John Abraham spotted in epic IND vs NZ semifinal match

The entire nation is glued to the television screens as India is playing against New Zealand for the World Cup 2023 semi-final match today, November 15. The match is taking place in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. A lot of Bollywood celebrities came to support their country among which Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and John Abram were spotted sitting side by side as they enjoyed the high voltage match.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and John Abram enjoy Ind vs NZ semi-final match

A video posted by one of the fan clubs of Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram shows Ranbir, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and John Abram are enjoying the India vs New Zealand match in Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The celebrities sat together as they were seen supporting for their country.

For the match, Sidharth and Kiara twinned in white while John wore a black tee and Ranbir opted for an Indian cricket jersey. Watch the video:

Work front

Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Yodha. On November 7, the makers of the much-anticipated film Yodha revealed two striking new posters. These visuals showcase actor Sidharth Malhotra in a raw and rugged demeanor. In one poster, Sidharth dons a commando uniform against the backdrop of a soaring plane, accompanied by the intriguing tagline, "One commando. One hijack. Countless secrets."

The second poster depicts him, wounded yet powerful, standing amidst the aircraft. Alongside these captivating visuals, the postponement of the film was also announced and it is now set to release in theaters on March 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is set to be seen in Animal. It stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film will be released on December 1, 2023.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli exchange warm flying kiss at India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final; Watch