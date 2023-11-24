WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor sings Hua Main at Animal music event, serves rockstar vibes

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for a theatrical release in a few days. The anticipation for the film is top-notch at this moment. Ahead of the film's release, Ranbir and Bobby Deol graced the Animal music launch event in Mumbai. During the event, Kapoor served major rockstar vibes as he showcased his musical talent by singing Hua Main from his upcoming film.

Ranbir Kapoor sings Hua Main at Animal music launch event

A video on Instagram shows Ranbir Kapoor setting the stage on fire as he sang Hua Main from Animal at the event. In the video, the actor can be seen singing the song with the original singer Raghav Chaitanya.

For the event, Ranbir wore a black tee, and black trousers and paired them with a matching jacket. Have a look:

During the special event, Ranbir and Bobby Deol mesmerized the audience by delivering an energetic performance as they danced to Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela.

Bobby also revealed that Ranbir does frequent FaceTiming with his one-year-old daughter, Raha. He said, “He’s been through so much through this film because you see the film, the promos, you realize the kind of character he’s played, it has so much complexity. It’s like the growth of a child itself in the movie.”

About Animal

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in key roles. The film is a gangster drama that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters and ultimately the protagonist becomes essentially an 'animal'.

Animal is set to hit theaters on December 1, 2023.

