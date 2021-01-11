WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor spotted in New Delhi as he gears up to kickstart shooting with Shraddha Kapoor

In a video that has now surfaced on Ranbir Kapoor's fan pages, the actor can be seen sitting in the hotel premises and chatting with someone. Check out the video below.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor jetted off to New Delhi to begin shooting for Luv Ranjan's next film a few days ago. The duo will be coming together for the first time onscreen and their respective fans are thrilled and ecstatic about this. While they have reached New Delhi and prep for the film is underway, the shoot is yet to kickstart. Ahead of the shoot, Ranbir's eagle-eyed fans have been keeping an eye out on social media and spotted the actor in Delhi.

In a video that has now surfaced on Ranbir's fan pages, the actor can be seen sitting in the hotel premises and chatting with someone. The actor can be seen wearing a brown jacket to keep himself warm from the biting cold in the capital. Meanwhile, Shraddha also took to the gram to share a picture with one of her crew members from the hotel they are staying in. The actress can be seen wearing a simple pair of blue denims and black top as she hugs her team member.

Check out Ranbir's video from New Delhi and Shraddha Kapoor's picture:

Apart from this video, Ranbir's chef has also accompanied the actor to Delhi and will be staying with him during the duration of the entire shoot. He recently shared a photo of a bag of roasted nuts which led many of Ranbir's die-hard fans to believe that it belonged to the actor. Click on the link below to check it out.

