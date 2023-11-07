WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor spotted with Animal co-star Rashmika Mandanna, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor is set to make a comeback to the silver screens in December 2023, with the highly anticipated upcoming actioner Animal. Recently, the talented Bollywood actor was spotted with Rashmika Mandanna and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the leading lady and director of the much-awaited project in Mumbai city.

Ranbir Kapoor spotted with Rashmika Mandanna and Sandeep Reddy Vanga

In the latest paparazzi video which is now winning the internet, Ranbir Kapoor is seen making an exit from a building in Mumbai on Tuesday (November 7, 2023) evening. The Bollywood star was joined by Rashmika Mandanna and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, his leading lady, and director of his highly anticipated actioner, Animal.

In the video, the actress was seen making an exit with her co-star and the duo got into the same car. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, on the other hand, was spotted seeing off his lead actors. Ranbir Kapoor was also seen posing for a selfie with a fan before he got into the car.

The popular star looked handsome in an ombre blue hooded sweatshirt and a pair of blue denim trousers and completed his look with a matching cap. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other, looked pretty in a simple printed beige t-shirt and a pair of light blue denim trousers. She opted for a no-make-up look and ponytail and was seen carrying a black tote bag and a file in her hands.

Watch Ranbir Kapoor's video with Animal co-star Rashmika Mandanna and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, below:

