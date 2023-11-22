WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor steals show as he imitates Animal co-star Rashmika Mandanna’s Korean finger heart pose

The onscreen duo Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have been generating immense buzz for their next movie, Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie is one of the much-awaited projects of the year.

With the release date approaching, the onscreen duo has been busy in the promotions. Most recently, RK stole all the limelight as he cutely imitated his co-star Rashmika’s Korean finger heart pose.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna strike the Korean finger heart pose

A while back, Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna were captured by the paparazzi outside a reality show set. In the video, as the duo made their way towards the paps to pose together, Ranbir stole attention when he playfully recreated Rashmika's signature hand gesture - making a heart shape with his thumb and index finger in the popular Korean style.

In fact, the Sanju actor also asked a pap to do the same pose whilst Rashmika told him, “sabko pata hai (Everybody knows about it).” While the duo was spotted, Ranbir looked suave in a blue tuxedo with a white shirt beneath it, paired with black shoes and matching eye shades. The actress, on the other hand, looked pretty in a pink embroidered saree. She accessorized her look with classy jewelry.

Take a look:

About Animal

The much-awaited film of the year Animal, apart from the leads also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and others in pivotal roles. As of now, the teaser and the film tracks have been ruling the internet. On the other hand, the storyline suggested in the teaser has already got fans all the more excited.

Animal will hit the theaters on December 1 and will lock horns with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur at the box office.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's work front

Talking about the upcoming lineup of projects, Ranbir Kapoor is expected to lead Nitesh Tiwari’s Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. According to reports, the film will also star Sai Pallavi and Yash in pivotal roles. In addition to this, the actor will also be seen headlining Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra sequel.

On the other hand, Rashmika was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Furthermore, she will be next seen in Telugu movies Rainbow and the sequel to Pushpa, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

