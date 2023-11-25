WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor steps out for dinner with Animal co-star Bobby Deol and his son Aryaman

In the midst of the current social media frenzy, the spotlight is firmly on the much-anticipated film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. Fans and followers were treated to an exciting trailer yesterday, sparking a wave of enthusiasm. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film promises an intense, brutal, and authentically raw experience. Prior to the film's release, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol graced the Animal music launch event in Mumbai, sharing glimpses of their camaraderie. The duo continued their bromance as they headed out for dinner after the event, accompanied by Bobby's son Aryaman Deol.

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Aryaman Deol strike a stylish pose together

In Mumbai today, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted heading out for dinner with his Animal co-star, Bobby Deol, and Bobby's son, Aryaman Deol. Upon leaving the restaurant, they paused for a moment to strike a pose for the paparazzi. The trio showcased off-duty looks, effortlessly blending casual comfort with style. With smiles directed at the cameras, they bid each other farewell, concluding the evening with warm hugs.

Take a look:

Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Aryaman Deol on the workfront

Ranbir is gearing up for the December 1, 2023 release of Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featuring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. The film is set to clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. Ranbir is also part of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part 2 - Dev" and is exploring various scripts, including Madhu Mantena's Ramayana Trilogy and Anurag Basu's Kishore Kumar biopic, though nothing is finalized yet.

Bobby Deol's recent projects, including Class of 83, Love Hostel, and the web series Aashram, have garnered praise from both fans and critics. Following Animal, he is set to appear in the Tamil film Kanuva and the Telugu film Aurangzeb.

Aryaman Deol, after completing his higher education in the USA, has returned, and according to his proud father, he is keenly interested in the acting world and is set to pursue a career as an actor, as revealed in an interview with Hindustan Times.

ALSO READ: Did you know Animal star Ranbir Kapoor thought Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh was destined to fail? Here's why