WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor surprises the audience watching Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar in a theatre; Crowd goes gaga

Ranbir Kapoor is currently enjoying rave reviews and positive reactions from the audience for his recently released film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The Luv Ranjan directorial marks Ranbir's first collaboration with Shraddha Kapoor. It also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi in important roles. Cinema lovers have been loving Ranbir and Shraddha's sizzling chemistry and hilarious storyline. Even the songs have received an overwhelming response on social media. Amid enjoying the praise, Ranbir, on Sunday evening, was seen paying a surprise visit to a theatre in Mumbai.

Ranbir Kapoor pays a surprise visit to a theatre in Mumbai

In the videos, Ranbir is seen sporting a white shirt and black pants and looking absolutely dapper in his bearded look. Before entering the auditorium, he is seen chatting with the paparazzi. As soon as he entered the auditorium, the audience went gaga over him. A lot of his female fans are seen posing with him and Ranbir is seen obliging them with a picture. Ranbir seems to be enjoying positive reactions from the audience. Have a look:

Alia Bhatt cheers for Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and the team of TJMM

Earlier today, Alia Bhatt, who was busy shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kashmir, was seen praising Ranbir's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. She dropped a stunning selfie in which she was seen sporting a t-shirt with the film's name written on it. She went on to call Shraddha the 'sweetest jhoothi' and Ranbir the 'cutest makkaar'. Her post read, "Such a LUV-LY time at movies with possibly the sweetest jhoothi and the cutest makkaar @luv_films @shraddhakapoor Congratulations you guys."

The film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was released on March 8th in theatres and since then it has been enjoying a great run at the box office.

