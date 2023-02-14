WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor wishes 'loves' Alia and Raha on Valentine's Day while promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor is set to release his highly anticipated project Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, in March this year. The celebrated Bollywood star is sharing the screen with popular actress Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in his acting career in the romantic comedy, which reportedly revolves around an unconventional pair. The project, which is helmed by hitmaker Luv Ranjan, has garnered attention with its promising trailer and highly catchy soundtrack. As the film heads towards its release, Ranbir Kapoor has kickstarted the promotions. Ranbir Kapoor wishes 'loves' Alia and Raha on Valentine's Day

The talented actor, who kickstarted the promotions with a grand event in Gurgaon on the special occasion of Valentine's Day wished his 'loves', wifey Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha, and stated that he is missing them. Ranbir Kapoor, who addressed the audience at the event, said: "Happy Valentine's Day to all of you guys. Sabse pehle, I would like to wish my two loves a Happy Valentine's Day - my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls and I miss you." Watch Ranbir Kapoor's speech at Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar promotional event, below:

Alia and Ranbir opts for a no-picture policy for Raha Recently, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and his mother Neetu Kapoor hosted a get-together for the paparazzi photographers in Mumbai. During their interaction, new dad Ranbir showed photographers the pictures of her little daughter Raha, to their surprise. Later, the Brahmastra pair requested the photographers to follow the no-picture policy and not click her pictures when she is spotted outside. As per the reports, Alia and Ranbir are planning to reveal their baby daughter's first picture on her second birthday. Later, the couple also treated the photographers with Mumbai's signature chaat.

