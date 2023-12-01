WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor’s heartwarming moment with Rocket Singh co-star Prem Chopra at Animal screening

Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated movie Animal hit theaters today. Before the release, the makers organized a lavish screening at a Mumbai multiplex on Thursday night. Ranbir Kapoor attended the screening with his mother Neetu Kapoor and wife Alia Bhatt. Veteran actor Prem Chopra who was Ranbir’s co-star in the film Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, was also present at the event.

Ranbir Kapoor reunites with Rocket Singh co-star Prem Chopra at Animal screening

Recently, the makers of the Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol starrer film Animal organized a special screening of the film which was attended many Bollywood celebrities. Ranbir Kapoor was spotted sharing a heartwarming moment with veteran actor Prem Chopra at the Animal screening. Ranbir held Prem's hand and had a quick chat with him while Prem was seated inside his car. Both of them shared screen together in the 2009 film Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived with their families

To show their support for Ranbir Kapoor, the entire Kapoor family, along with the Bhatts, attended a special screening of the movie. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir's supportive wife, went the extra mile by wearing a custom-made t-shirt featuring her husband's character from the film. Alia led the group, and the main star, Ranbir, arrived hand-in-hand with his mother, Neetu Kapoor. Other attendees included Alia's mom, actress Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Rohit Dhawan, and more.

About Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s recent film Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga directs the film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, and featuring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. With a duration of 201 minutes, it's considered one of the lengthiest Indian films. The movie was released in theaters today on December 1.

In Animal, Ranbir Kapoor plays a crucial role depicting the intricate relationship between a father and son. Anil Kapoor, a seasoned actor, portrays Balbir Singh, the father of Ranbir's character in the story. Rashmika Mandanna takes on the key female role as Geetanjali, the wife of the main character.

