WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor's 'humble' response to fan's meet request melts Internet

Ranbir Kapoor began his sprint toward success with Saawariya and proceeded to deliver several other entertaining gigs after his debut. He is currently gearing up for his next venture Animal, which is a highly anticipated film of this year. Kapoor is also known for his approachable nature and recently, the actor invited a fan over to his house in Mumbai and a clip of the same has surfaced on social media. After the video started doing rounds on the internet, several fans also reacted to it. Check it out inside.

Ranbir Kapoor invites his fans over to his Mumbai residence, fans are all hearts

In a recent Zoom interaction with fans, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor indulged in a candid conversation and he reacted to a fan’s proposal for a quick meet. In a clip that has been doing rounds on social media, Kapoor can be seen inviting a fan over to his house and also promising him to catch up.

“Kya hai ke shoot ke time zyadatar mauka nahi milta, but jabhi tu agli baar Mumbai mein hai, tu mere ghar aaja. Ya Dilli main agar koi hotel mein hoon, aur tujhe pata lagta hai, tu wahan aaja (Mostly, due to shoots I don’t get much time. But whenever you come to Mumbai, you come to my home. Or if I am in Delhi at some hotel and if you come to know about it, you come there),” he can be seen saying and further promised the fan for an in-person meeting.

His reply seems to have left the fan elated as he wrote while sharing a video of the interaction, “I asked him to meet and he replied Why are you so Humble Man! Humble Kapoor.”

Furthermore, several fans reacted to Ranbir Kapoor’s reply saying, “So sweet”, and “He’s so humble yaar.”

Ranbir Kapoor on taking a 6-month break from movies

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor got hitched to Alia Bhatt and their marital bliss seemed to have illuminated after the lovebirds’ bundle of joy, Raha stepped into their lives.

During a Zoom interaction with fans, Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed that his busy shooting schedule had made it difficult for him to spend much time with his daughter in the initial months after her birth.

He then proceeded to confirm that he will be on a 6-month break in order to spend quality time with baby Kapoor and he is now willing to focus on parental duties as his wife and actress Alia Bhatt has been busy with her upcoming project Jigra’s shoot lately.

