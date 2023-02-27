WATCH Ranbir Kapoor’s Makkaar XI winning against Sourav Ganguly’s Jhoothi XI at Kolkata’s Eden garden

All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor these days as he is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film which also stars Shraddha Kapoor will be released on March 8th. This Luv Ranjan rom-com also stars Dimple Kapadia in a pivotal role. Well, the actors are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film and both Ranbir and Shraddha are on a promotional spree. As a part of the film’s promotion, we saw the actor coming together with Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly to play cricket and the pictures created hype on social media. Today, we got our hands on the video of the two playing cricket and we bet it is going to be a treat for all the fans. Ranbir Kapoor and Sourav Ganguly play cricket

Ranbir Kapoor was in Kolkata recently and he was joined by the cricket legend Sourav Ganguly and called for a U-20 team match at Eden Gardens, the mecca of Indian cricket. This is indeed a warm welcome from the city that has always cherished and loved the superstar Ranbir Kapoor. As these two titans of their fields met, it called for a cricket match between the duo. Ranbir is seen donning an all-black look with 'Ranbir's Makkaar' written on it. On the other hand, Ganguly is seen wearing a white t-shirt that has 'Dada's Jhoothi' written on it. It was a girl's team vs boy's team match with Sourav and Ranbir leading their respective teams. Ranbir's Makkaar XI won the toss against Sourav's Dada's Jhoothi XI and choose to bat. Ranbir booked a magnificent win in the match. Watch the video:

This is indeed an example of how 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' has successfully made its mark ever since the trailer has been released. Moreover, The city of Joy, Kolkata has always been known to love Ranbir's movies and has flocked to the theatres to watch the actor's movies. It played a very important role in contributing immensely to the overall box office collections. No wonder, the city gave a very warm welcome to the superstar with millions of fans flooding the Eden Gardens stadium and making it come alive with the presence of these two charming personalities. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

