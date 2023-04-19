WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor's sweet gesture for a security guard at an event is winning hearts on the Internet

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in town. Every time he steps out in the city or shoots outdoors, his fans go crazy just to get a glimpse of him. On Tuesday, Ranbir was seen jetting off to Noida for an event after returning from London. The actor recently wrapped up the London shoot schedule of Animal with Bobby Deol. Speaking of the event, his fans were seen going gaga over his appearance there. Interestingly, Ranbir's sweet moment with a security guard grabbed everyone's attention.

Ranbir Kapoor's sweet gesture for a security guard is winning hearts

In the video, Ranbir is seen sporting a blue kurta and white pants, and looking absolutely dapper. His appearance at the event sent his fans into a frenzy. They are seen hooting and cheering out loud after he walks on stage. The new daddy in town is seen waving and smiling at his fans. While Ranbir is seen enjoying the fanfare, a security guard is seen walking toward the stage area to meet the actor. The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor greets the guard as they shake hands. His sweet gesture is winning hearts on the Internet. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared on Instagram, fans were quick to notice Ranbir's gesture. A fan wrote, "awww that security guard." Another fan wrote, "My humble star." Others were seen dropping heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Ranbir returned to Mumbai on Monday night after wrapping up the schedule of Animal in London. It is one of the most awaited films of 2023 and the audience is eagerly waiting to see Ranbir in a new avatar. His first look was released last year and it took over the Internet by storm. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby in important roles. It will be released in August this year.

