WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor’s THIS gesture towards airport security staff proves he is true rockstar

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors in Bollywood currently. He has given some amazing performances in his films over the years but currently, he is basking in the glory of his power-packed performance in Animal. The actor is loved by his fans and there is no denying this fact. But RK too loves his fans and we have seen his sweet gesture toward them on several occasions. Today was one such day when the internet was gushing over his kind gesture towards an airport security staff.

Ranbir Kapoor clicks a picture with the airport security staff

Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in an all-white attire as he was spotted at Mumbai’s private airport in Kalina. The Animal star wore a white jacket that he layered over a white tee and white denim. He completed his look with beige boots and brown shades. As he stepped out of his car, paparazzi asked him to come ahead and pose. The actor was happy to oblige to their demands.

It was then that an airport security staff requested the actor for a picture. Ranbir instantly asked him to come to him and posed with the staff for a picture. He even smiled at the staff, and we bet it must have made his day.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor has some of the most exciting projects in the pipeline. One of the projects is Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. This film will see the actor playing the role of Lord Ram. South sensation Sai Pallavi will essay the role of Goddess Sita and KGF actor Yash will play the role of Raavan. The film is set to go on the floors from February 2024. Recently there were reports that Bobby Deol has been offered the role of Vibhishana. But nothing has been confirmed yet.

Yet another major film announcement was that of Sanjay Leela Bhansali who will bring together Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor for Love & War. The announcement garnered excitement from the audience, especially due to the stellar cast featuring the talented trio of Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky.

Alia Bhatt also uploaded the poster on her Instagram handle and shared it on her Instagram stories to reshare her post which read, “We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Epic Saga Love & War. See you at the movies! Christmas 2025.” The poster also possesses the signatures of the lead trio. Sharing the poster, Alia expressed her excitement and wrote in her story, “Back with the best…My favorite kind of reunion. Can’t wait…,” and added a red heart emoji.

