WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor's under construction Mumbai home bears a gloomy sight as Cyclone Tauktae wreaks havoc

Actor Ranbir Kapoor's new work-in-progress home, where he has been snapped a couple of times with girlfriend Alia Bhatt, mum Neetu Kapoor, had a deserted look after Cyclone Tauktae passed through Mumbai. The first visuals give us a glimpse of the damage in the city.

On Monday, as Cyclone Tauktae passed through the city of Mumbai, it made its impact felt. Due to the strong winds and torrential rain showers, several trees were uprooted and many areas were rendered powerless. On Tuesday, as everyone took stock of the situation, paparazzi shared a video clip of visuals outside 's under construction family home, Krishna Raj. The visuals showcased how the street bore a deserted look owing to the trees uprooted after Cyclone Tauktae passed through Mumbai.

In the video, we can see huge trees fallen in front of the entry point of the construction site of Ranbir's new family home. The road too seemed to be blocked in front of the under-construction house of the Brahmastra actor. Several times in the past, Ranbir along with his mom and girlfriend have been snapped by the paparazzi at his under-construction house. However, post the cyclone Tauktae, the building and street had a gloomy look.

From uprooted trees to broken branches scattered on the road outside Ranbir's house, Cyclone Tauktae certainly wreaked havoc in the city. Meanwhile, Ranbir is currently spending time at his apartment amid the COVID 19 pandemic. On the work front, the actor has several projects like Brahmastra, Animal, Luv Ranjan’s untitled film in the pipeline.

Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan's office Janak also was impacted by Cyclone Tauktae. The senior superstar wrote about the damage on his blog. Big B explained how the strong winds caused leakage, damage to trees, flooding inside the office and much more to his property. Mr Bachchan also informed how he was preparing his office for the monsoon with plastic covers. However, Cyclone Tauktae ripped those sheets apart as well. The cyclone Tauktae moved to Gujarat after passing through Mumbai on Monday. It is being reported as the 'worst cyclone' to have impacted the city in over 4 decades. Reports of people being injured also have been coming in and trees across the city also have been uprooted.

