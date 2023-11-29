WATCH: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram perform wedding rituals in Imphal; couple to tie knot in Meitei ceremony

Randeep Hooda and his lady love Lin Laishram have been painting the town red with their love. It was just a few days back that the couple had made the official announcement on their social media about the wedding which shall take place on November 29. The D-Day is finally here and the groom Randeep Hooda is finally at the venue for the wedding.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram perform wedding rituals

Today, on November 29, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are all set to tie the nuptial knot in Imphal, Manipur, in an intimate wedding affair, attended by close family and friends. Furthermore, the wedding is taking place following the Manipuri rituals.

Several videos and photographs from their dreamy wedding at Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal are going viral as the couple performs the wedding rituals. In the latest video, the much-in-love bride and groom, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram complimented each other as they performed the Heijapot ceremony.

For the unversed, the ceremony refers to the formal engagement of the couple. On the day of the wedding, the groom and his family along with other family members are welcomed at the bride's place by a Meitei woman.

For the big day, Randeep looked ethereal in a white dhoti-kurta with a matching scarf and a traditional turban. The beautiful bride, Lin looked straight out of a fairy tale in a beautiful potloi for her nuptials. Potloi is a beautiful traditional dress made up of thick fabric and hard bamboo.

Randeep Hooda arriving at the wedding venue

As a matter of fact, Hooda was seen arriving at the wedding venue for his marriage with Lin. In the video ruling the internet, the groom was welcomed by the family members of the beautiful bride with dhol and traditional music played alongside.

Ahead of their wedding, several happy pictures and videos had surfaced on the internet as they performed pre-wedding festivities and spent quality time with their family and friends. In addition to this, the couple also visited the Ipudhou Marjing Khubamlen and Shri Shri Govindajee temples yesterday in Imphal.

