WATCH: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share 'beautiful moments' from their dreamy Meitei wedding; fans react
In a new video shared by Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, the newly married couple can be seen glowing. Have a look at their beautiful unseen wedding moments.
Bollywood star Randeep Hooda and Indian actress Lin Laishram tied the knot at a traditional Meitei wedding a couple of days ago in Imphal. Since their wedding, a lot of videos and pictures have been shared by the newlyweds that gave glimpses of their wedding. Now, a while ago, the couple shared a new video from their dreamy wedding which garnered fans' love.
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share new video of their wedding
On December 5, newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram made a collaborative post and shared a video filled with new glimpses of their wedding. The video starts with Randeep and Lin praying with the former looking at his wife with a big smile. The video also gives glimpses of them getting ready for their big day.
Watch the new dreamy wedding video:
Check out fans' reactions
As soon as the couple shared the video, fans started pouring in love for them in the comment section. One wrote, "Please give them wedding of the year award." Another commented, "Such a beautiful, divine ceremony! Lin looks like a Goddess herself! Such a beautiful, heart warming couple May Lord Shiva and Maa Parwati, bless u always." "Such a beautiful traditional wedding," wrote a third fan. Others were also seen dropping beautiful messages and red hearts.
The couple who earlier revealed that their wedding would be on November 29, are reportedly set to host a reception for their industry friends in Mumbai. Randeep finally shared that the expected star-studded event will be happening on December 11.
A source close to the couple told Hindustan Times, “Randeep and Lin have a huge circle of friends as they have worked extensively in Mumbai. So, all of them have been invited. Besides that, Lin’s close friend and immediate family will be traveling from Manipur to Mumbai to attend the reception. Just like their wedding, the couple will stick to their culture and don ethnic Manipuri outfits.”
ALSO READ: Newlyweds Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram blend culture and custom in new PICS, cut cake post griha pravesh
