WATCH: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tie knot in traditional Meitei ceremony in Imphal

Acclaimed actor Randeep Hooda, known for his impactful roles in films such as Highway, Sarbjit, Jannat 2, Kick, and more, has reached a significant milestone on his personal journey. Randeep, who has been in a relationship with model-actor Lin Laishram, officially tied the knot on November 29 in Imphal, Manipur. Visuals that have now surfaced, showcase the couple engaging in the traditional Meitei ceremony.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram get married in Meitei ceremony

On November 29, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram elevated their relationship to a new level as they got married in Imphal, Manipur, surrounded by their loved ones. A video shared by ANI captures the heartwarming moments, with Randeep adorned in a white outfit and Lin in Polloi, a cylindrical skirt embellished with mirrors and adorned with gold jewelry.

Performing rituals in a traditional Meitei ceremony, the couple exchanged white garlands amidst cheers from family and friends. The small smiles on their faces radiate pure happiness, marking the beginning of a beautiful journey together.

When Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram announced their wedding date

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram put an end to recent media speculation about their marriage by officially announcing their wedding date on Instagram. Randeep shared a note accompanied by a caption that teased, "We Have Exciting News."

The note said, “A DATE WITH DESTINY 29.11.2023 Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends.”

The couple shared more details about their wedding ceremony in the note, expressing their happiness. The announcement revealed, “We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th Of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. The heartfelt note concluded with a signature, “IN LOVE AND LIGHT, Lin and Randeep.”

