WATCH: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s dreamy wedding video is all things love; fans react

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s traditional wedding came as a breath of fresh air. The beautiful custom-made attires, the décor, and the pictures, everything about their Manipuri wedding was perfect. After sharing official pictures from their wedding celebrations, a wedding video of the couple has surfaced online.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding video

Following their wedding announcement on Instagram, everyone was excited to see how the actor couple would look in their wedding attire. The eagerness to know all about their ceremony was at an all-time high. Finally, when their images started going viral, it was hard to take our eyes off the newly wedded couple. Dressed in their traditional wedding finery, Randeep Hooda and Lin were all set for their Meitei wedding. Now, we got hold of their dreamy wedding video which gives a glimpse of all that went around in making their day so special.

The clip opens by showcasing the gold jewelry and the pink saree that Lin wore to a pre-wedding function. Moments later, we get to see the Highway actor’s attire- a white kurta, dhoti, and turban set that he wore on his D-day. Then we see the bride’s family bringing in the groom to the wedding venue. The pretty bride then came with her family members.

Take a look:

In the clip, we see a glimpse of the wedding and the rituals that were followed. She was all smiles while folding her hands and praying to her groom. After this, the couple exchanged garlands and fed sweets to each other. Soon after, they changed their attires and came to another location for a post-wedding celebratory event. They thanked their guests for being a part of their special day and cut their wedding cake.

On watching their wedding videos, many fans came to the comments section and congratulated the couple. A user wrote, “So perfectly captured! What a beautiful couple, what a fabulous videography,” while another commented, “Beautiful, Elegant, out of the world @storytellerimphal perfectly captured.” A third user penned, “A match made in heaven” while another one shared, “So heartwarming to see beautiful Manipuri traditional wedding.”

Take a look:

Pinkvilla wishes the couple a very happy married life!

ALSO READ: Newlyweds Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram delight fans with fresh PICS from their traditional Manipuri wedding