WATCH; Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor grace Karan Johar's twins Yash-Roohi's birthday bash

On February 7, 2017, Karan Johar's beautiful twins, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar, entered the world, bringing immense joy to their family. In anticipation of their birthday, Karan hosted a delightful pre-celebration that saw the attendance of numerous celebrities and their little ones. Then on the twins' actual birthday, Karan's close friends from the film industry gathered at his residence to shower love and blessings on the adorable duo. Among the guests were Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, and many more, making the occasion truly memorable.

B-town celebs arrive at Karan Johar's residence

Karan Johar's Mumbai residence buzzed with the presence of his near and dear ones who came to bless Yash Johar and Roohi Johar on their 7th birthday. Among the guests was the ever-gorgeous Rani Mukerji, who exuded elegance and charm. Let's take a moment to admire her impeccable sense of style at the celebration:

Arjun Kapoor exuded sophistication as he made his entrance to the party, donning a coordinated short blazer and trousers ensemble. His stylish beard complemented his overall charm, adding an extra touch of allure to his dapper look. Check it out:

Alia Bhatt brought her signature freshness and charm to the soirée as she graced the gathering with her presence. Radiating elegance, she adorned herself in an ensemble that perfectly complemented her natural beauty.

Among the esteemed guests who arrived to shower the birthday boy with love and blessings were the heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur and the ever-graceful Shweta Bachchan.