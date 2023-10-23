WATCH: Rani Mukerji-Jackie Shroff groove to dhol beats during Durga Puja celebration; pose together

Actor Jackie Shroff and actress Rani Mukerji were seen sharing the screen space back in the 2000 romantic movie Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye. The duo’s performance was showered with love by many. It seems like the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja has reunited the duo as they were seen shaking a leg to the beats of a dhol during the festivities. The actors even struck a pose together for the paparazzi.

Rani Mukerji-Jackie Shroff dance to the beats of dhol during Durga Puja celebrations

The occasion of Durga Puja seems to have brightened up the atmosphere with the soaring festive spirits. Actors Jackie Shroff and Rani Mukerji too, have been relishing the festive atmosphere lately as they were seen grooving to the tunes of dhol. While Rani looked resplendent in a saree, along with a gajra, Jackie Shroff looked as classy as ever in a yellow kurta and rounded off the look with a pair of sunglasses.

The two actors from Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye fame were also seen striking a pose together for the paparazzi. Check out the video below!

Jackie Shroff distributes prasad to paparazzi

During the ongoing festivities, actor Jackie Shroff, in a kind gesture, was seen distributing prasad to the paps. In a video, the actor was seen distributing the sweets and he also made a gesture with folded hands towards the end of the video. Check it out!

Iconic movies of Rani Mukerji and Jackie Shroff

The two legendary actors have carved an identity for themselves through their remarkable works. Rani Mukerji has been seen flaunting her acting skills in films including Ta Ra Rum Pum, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mardaani, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Aiyyaa, Hum Tum, Talaash, No One Killed Jessica, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Hichki, Chalte Chalte, Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat and many more.

On the other hand, actor Jackie Shroff too treated his fans with some of his most entertaining gigs over the years. Khalnayak, Devdas, King Uncle, and Trimurti have been some of the most iconic movies of the legendary actor.

